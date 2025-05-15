Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,058,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.4%

EPAM Systems stock opened at $184.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average is $210.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.