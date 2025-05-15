Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Beazer Homes USA

In other news, Director John J. Kelley III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $342,215.50. This trade represents a 169.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 5.7%

BZH opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $666.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $565.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.