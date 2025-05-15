Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 20,603 ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.44% of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

