Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 4,916 Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tompkins Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $79.01.
Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement
Tompkins Financial Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
