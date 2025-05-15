Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after buying an additional 605,315 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 287,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,421.82. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,197. This represents a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

