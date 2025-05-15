Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,412,000 after buying an additional 464,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,163,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $63,572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $118.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Garth Graham purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,813.25. This trade represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.