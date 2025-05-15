Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 784.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,149,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,315,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.68.

DLTR stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

