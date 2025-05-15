Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FMC were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FMC by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FMC by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC opened at $37.22 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

In other FMC news, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

