Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $339,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,803,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,409,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,914,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 639,273 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SPTS opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.