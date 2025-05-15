Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $368,000 Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,444.95. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

SUPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

