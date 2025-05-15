Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 2.5%

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

