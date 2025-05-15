Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $393,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.88. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.