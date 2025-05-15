Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.65. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

