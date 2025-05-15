Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $322,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Photronics by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Photronics by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,360. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,950. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

