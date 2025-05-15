Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $335,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,971,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 139,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $132.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

