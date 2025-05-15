Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $369,000 in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIN. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

