Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $84,932,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.3%

PBH opened at $85.83 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.