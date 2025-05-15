Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in World Kinect by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKC stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. World Kinect Co. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. World Kinect’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 283.33%.

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,512,064.48. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WKC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

