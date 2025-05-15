Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $319,000 Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,942 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 51,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $4,394,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.05%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.