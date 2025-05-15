Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $187,472.10. This trade represents a 57.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

