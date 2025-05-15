Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,019 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $424.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.32. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.72 and a 12 month high of $469.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.84.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

