Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 50,420 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UEC. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

UEC opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

