Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hayward were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hayward by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,972.40. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

