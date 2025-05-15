Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

