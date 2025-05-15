Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

HUN stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -109.89%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

