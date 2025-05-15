Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYLD. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

