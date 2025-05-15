Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 12,248 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 91.07%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

