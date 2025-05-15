Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 252 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $22,065,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,324,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,056,000 after buying an additional 242,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

