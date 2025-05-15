Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,216 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rambus were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 554.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 927.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $298,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,749.77. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,300 shares of company stock worth $6,745,221. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $69.15.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RMBS

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.