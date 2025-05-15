Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 457 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. CL King raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

