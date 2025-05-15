Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,000 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.20% of ESSA Bancorp worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 184.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 126.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $195.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.47.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

