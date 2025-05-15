Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,073 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.69 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

