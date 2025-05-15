Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 606 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aramark were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Aramark by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Aramark by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.20. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $42.49.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

