Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $341,000 Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Amentum stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

