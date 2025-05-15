Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $372,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,883,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,825,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 173,210 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after buying an additional 674,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after buying an additional 271,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $158.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $127.86 and a 1 year high of $200.61.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

