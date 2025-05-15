Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem stock opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.78 and its 200 day moving average is $166.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

