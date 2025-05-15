Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.8%

OZK opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Get Our Latest Report on OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.