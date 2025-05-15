Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

