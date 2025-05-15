Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.