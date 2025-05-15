Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $23,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,061 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $67.49 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $48,692.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

