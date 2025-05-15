Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.73. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.
Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Trading Up 0.5%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73.
