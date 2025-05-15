MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,072,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,908 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,524,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,271,000 after purchasing an additional 277,746 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 33,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 1.4%

MTG stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.91.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

