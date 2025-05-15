Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s Largest Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 57,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $4,400,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $452.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

