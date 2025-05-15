Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 74,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8%

Microsoft stock opened at $452.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

