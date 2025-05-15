Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP

Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 11.8% of Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,620,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 176,857 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $74,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $452.94 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.