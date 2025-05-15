Mizuho Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target to $141.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $136.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXE. Raymond James started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $113.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $114.04.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,730,577.50. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

