Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 414,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,955,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.90 ($0.21).

Get Mkango Resources alerts:

Mkango Resources Stock Down 5.7%

The stock has a market cap of £62.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.99.

Mkango Resources (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (0.29) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango’s corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector.

Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.