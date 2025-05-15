Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. FOX has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

