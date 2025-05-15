MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $645.36.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 190.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 206,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $21,913,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 119.8% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 15,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,447,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 0.4%

MSCI stock opened at $566.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI has a twelve month low of $475.32 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

