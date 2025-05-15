Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Holdings Cut by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 336,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 164,605 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,058,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,029,000 after buying an additional 665,413 shares during the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,210,841.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,117.90. This represents a 29.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.1%

MLI opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

